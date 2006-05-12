Cumberland Police Department Selects ICOP In-Car Video

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Cumberland Police Department in Maine has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 for deployment in its fleet.

Officer Ryan Martin of the Cumberland Police Department, noted, “The ICOP Model 20/20 system is light years ahead of our old VHS system. You can’t beat the ease of operation of the unit. One feature that we are really looking forward to capitalizing on is being able to quickly search the video archive for a specific event, upload it, and provide that evidence in a manner that could potentially exonerate our officers from wrongful accusations or ‘use of force’ issues.”

“The ICOP Model 20/20 digital in-car video system has revolutionized police work, materially enhancing an officer’s effectiveness, safety and community security. We are proud to welcome Cumberland Police Department to the growing universe of law enforcement agencies nationwide who are embracing ICOP’s digital in-car video system as an industry-preferred solution,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP.