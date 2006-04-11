ICOP Awarded Vicksburg Police Order

Over $250,000 in Purchase Orders in First Week of Q2 2006

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that it has been awarded a purchase order by the City of Vicksburg Police Department in Mississippi to begin outfitting its fleet with ICOP Model 20/20 in-car video units, as well as a back office server system. The order has been processed and the units will ship immediately.

The City of Vicksburg Police Department consists of over 80 full-time personnel who are trained to provide the highest level of public safety and emergency assistance. Deputy Chief Richard O’Bannon of the Vicksburg Police Department, “When evaluating several competitive in-car video systems, we readily came to conclude that the ICOP Model 20/20 is far superior. Despite its many advanced features and functions, the system is logical and easy to understand and even easier to train our officers to use and operate. We were particularly impressed by the compact size of the unit, its vast security features, and the fact that it is installed at the officer’s fingertips (in the dash) rather than directly over the officer’s head. After careful consideration, there was simply no better choice than ICOP.”

Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital, added, “ICOP is very proud to add the Vicksburg Police Department to the growing list of law enforcement agencies nationwide who are naming the ICOP Model 20/20 as the preferred in-car video system. Although the second quarter is just getting underway, I am pleased to confirm that we have received over $250,000 in purchase orders from our customers in various states that will be shipped in April.”