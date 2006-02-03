ICOP Digital Awarded Federal GSA Contract

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) as a contracted supplier, with an option to renew for three additional five-year periods. The GSA schedule makes the ICOP Model 20/20™ readily available to federal agencies and helps streamline contracting with the U.S. Government. A GSA schedule is one of the main procurement vehicles for government agencies.

ICOP’s GSA award is the result of a lengthy process in which the GSA evaluated ICOP’s capabilities, experience, performance history, customer satisfaction rating, and business strategy, among other criteria.

Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP, stated, “We believe that this approval represents a significant endorsement of our Company and the ICOP Model 20/20 by the United States government, especially in light of its rigorous qualification and approval process. Being awarded a GSA contract is another important step in the growth of ICOP. The federal government offers many opportunities for our company and we’re looking forward to leveraging our existing relationships and experience to help serve our country’s important government institutions.”

GSA is a centralized, federal procurement, property management, policy development and information provision agency, created by Congress to improve government efficiency and help federal agencies better serve the public. In this role, GSA acquires products and services on behalf of federal agencies; plays a key role in developing and implementing government-wide policies; provides services and solutions for the office operations of more than one million federal workers; and encourages a citizen-centric relationship with government by providing a single “point of entry” to the information and services citizens need in a timeframe they can appreciate. This allows citizens to receive accurate, timely and consistent answers and information, and helps federal agencies better respond to citizen inquiries. For further information, please visit www.gsa.gov.

ICOP Digital’s GSA Contract Number is GS-07F-9337S.