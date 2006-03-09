ICOP Digital Creates Streamlined Lead Processing Protocol For Shareholder Referrals

Lenexa, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that in response to the high volume of sales referrals being received from its shareholders and Company supporters, ICOP has formally established a streamlined lead processing protocol to ensure that these referrals receive prioritized attention and follow-up.

“We greatly appreciate that our fellow shareholders and supporters have been taking the initiative to contact their local law enforcement agencies to inquire whether or not there exists an opportunity to introduce the ICOP Model 20/20™ digital in-car video system to agency officials, and then subsequently forwarding these strong leads to our attention,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital. “Several of these shareholder leads have resulted in potentially significant opportunities for ICOP. In an effort to maximize each referral, we have implemented a new lead processing system to ensure that these referrals get the highest priority and immediate action by our national sales team.”

Effective immediately, potential sales leads may be directed via email to sales@ICOP.com.