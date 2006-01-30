ICOP Digital Reports Significant Increase In Re-Orders From Law Enforcement Agencies Nationwide - Jumping From 17% To 30%

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE)- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today reported that the Company has experienced a significant increase in the number of re-orders for its ICOP Model 20/20™ from existing customers. At September 30, 2005, re-orders from law enforcement agencies were averaging approximately 17% of total customers. However, during the fourth quarter (ended December 31, 2005), the percentage of re-orders jumped to 30%.

According to Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital, “We are very pleased with the growing market adoption of the ICOP Model 20/20 we are seeing in the law enforcement sector. Moreover, we believe that the sizable increase in re-orders from nearly a third of all current ICOP customers is a strong and positive indication that the ICOP Model 20/20 is delivering on its many noted benefits, including system quality, performance, safety and ease of use.”

Commenting on the deployment of the ICOP Model 20/20 digital in-car video surveillance system by the Buckland Police Department in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, Chief James (“Jim”) Hicks stated, “Compared to our old VHS recording system, which also took up a lot of needed trunk space, the ICOP Model 20/20’s images are 1,000 times clearer. The quality of images is more than we anticipated and we also enjoy having our trunk space back.”

Highlighting the differences between outdated VHS technology and digital technology, Captain Gary Page of the Brownwood Police Department in Brownwood, Texas stated, “Comparing the images from our old VHS recording system that we previously used, to the ICOP Model 20/20’s digital images is simple - there is no comparison. The quality and clarity of the ICOP Model 20/20’s images are wonderful. In terms of what surveillance technology is currently available to choose from on the market, deploying the ICOP Model 20/20 was not only an easy decision for us to make, but a cost effective one, too.”

Captain Michael Utz, Operations Commander of the Garden City Police Department in Garden City, Kansas, noted, “The ICOP system has brought our agency’s video system into the 21st Century. The ICOP Model 20/20 is easy to install and is officer-friendly, when it comes to its use. This system provides many advantages over other systems that we have used. The patrol vehicle is the officer’s desk on wheels, and the ICOP recorder system, that has a built-in AM/FM radio, mounts in the dash, in place of the standard radio system, providing additional space for the officer and promoting greater officer safety.”