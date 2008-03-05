ICOP Digital to Present at the NYSSA Fifth Annual Security and Defense Conference in New York City

Today, ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that senior officials are scheduled to present at the New York Society of Securities Analyst (NYSSA) 5th Annual Security and Defense Conference.

WHO:

David Owen, Chairman and CEO

Laura Owen, President and COO

WHEN:

Thursday, March 13, 2008

Presentation time 10:20 AM ET

WHERE:

NYSSA

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 2nd Floor

(between 45th and 46th Streets), New York City

WHAT:

ICOP Digital is among a select group of companies that will be presenting a wide variety of security solutions to the military, first responders, the Department of Homeland Security, and the corporate sector.

Since 1937, the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) has educated and informed investment professionals, providing them with a vibrant forum for the exchange of ideas and information. NYSSA was founded by a group that included Benjamin Graham, the “father of securities analysis” and one of the most influential men in the history of finance. NYSSA promotes awareness and understanding of securities analysis, investing and the operation of the securities markets. Its members are recognized as ethical, knowledgeable members of the investment decision-making community. With more than 10,000 members, NYSSA is the largest of the more than 135 financial analyst societies worldwide that comprise the CFA Institute.

To view the news announcement in its entirety, please click on the link provided below. In the event you have questions or desire to interview management, please contact John Morrison or Tiffany Korkis, Directors, Elite Media Group, at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.