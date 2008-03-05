ICOP Digital to Present at the NYSSA Fifth Annual Security and Defense Conference in New York City
Today, ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, announced that senior officials are scheduled to present at the New York Society of Securities Analyst (NYSSA) 5th Annual Security and Defense Conference.
WHO:
David Owen, Chairman and CEO
Laura Owen, President and COO
WHEN:
Thursday, March 13, 2008
Presentation time 10:20 AM ET
WHERE:
NYSSA
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 2nd Floor
(between 45th and 46th Streets), New York City
WHAT:
ICOP Digital is among a select group of companies that will be presenting a wide variety of security solutions to the military, first responders, the Department of Homeland Security, and the corporate sector.
Since 1937, the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) has educated and informed investment professionals, providing them with a vibrant forum for the exchange of ideas and information. NYSSA was founded by a group that included Benjamin Graham, the “father of securities analysis” and one of the most influential men in the history of finance. NYSSA promotes awareness and understanding of securities analysis, investing and the operation of the securities markets. Its members are recognized as ethical, knowledgeable members of the investment decision-making community. With more than 10,000 members, NYSSA is the largest of the more than 135 financial analyst societies worldwide that comprise the CFA Institute.
About ICOP Digital, Inc.
ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP) operates on the core principle that ‘without local security, there is no national security.’ It endeavors to protect people, assets and profits for communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. (GSA Contractor)
The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship, award-winning product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence, optimizing the outcome of a crisis. ICOP LIVE delivers live video wirelessly to first responders over any wireless network and to multiple internet enabled Windows® devices simultaneously. The ICOP Model 4000™, ICOP’s newest advanced surveillance solution, is the next generation transit/rail DVR system. The ICOP Model 4000 uses less power than traditional DVR’s, which means less heat and translates into a more reliable unit with less downtime. In addition, the ICOP Model 4000 boasts many advanced and innovative features and capabilities, such as wireless file uploading and wireless video streaming, among many others.
