ICOP In-Car Video Added for South Haven Police

LENEXA, Kans. /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that the South Haven Police Department in Michigan reordered additional ICOP Model 20/20 in-car video systems for continued fleet-wide deployment.

“We have found the ICOP Model 20/20 to be very user-friendly to operate, and ICOP’s customer service has proven to be highly responsive. Additionally, ICOP is clearly the most cost-effective solution when compared with other competitive systems,” noted Deputy Chief Tom Martin of the South Haven Police Department.

Dave Owen, CEO of ICOP Digital, added, “We are now routinely receiving re- orders from existing customers who are electing to implement fleet-wide deployments of our in-car video units. After purchasing one or two units for field test purposes, law enforcement agencies nationwide are quickly coming to discover that the ICOP Model 20/20 is indeed best of breed technology, backed by a world-class support team. We are very proud to add the South Haven Police Department to our growing list of satisfied customers.”