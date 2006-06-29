ICOP In-Car Video Deployed By Webb City Police Department

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Webb City Police Department in Missouri has chosen the ICOP Model 20/20 for fleet-wide deployment.

Commenting on the installation and use of the ICOP Model 20/20, Assistant Chief Don Melton of the Webb City Police Department stated, “We were one of the first agencies to beta test the ICOP Model 20/20 and it is our intention to outfit our entire fleet with these units. The ICOP Model 20/20 readily installs in the dash of the car without any problem. Moreover, it is much easier to use than the older VHS systems we had purchased many years ago and our officers feel they don’t have to worry about anything; they can simply get in their car and go. Upon gathering officer feedback on the unit, we learned that there is literally nothing our officers do not like about the system – and that is saying something.”

Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP, stated, “We continue to be very proud of the highly favorable response the ICOP Model 20/20 is receiving in the field. It is this type of strong customer validation that is serving to promote peer referrals and brisk sales for ICOP in cities spanning the country.”