ICOP In-Car Video Selected by Jasper Police Department

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Jasper Police Department in Texas has chosen the ICOP Model 20/20 for fleet deployment in its new 2006 Dodge Charger patrol cars.

“For us, it was all about location, location, location,” stated Jasper Police Chief Todd Hunter. “Our new 2006 Dodge Charger vehicles are not designed to accommodate a video system mounted over the head of the officer. Unlike competitive units, the ICOP system installs in the dash, eliminating any installation issues and safety concerns.”

According to ICOP CEO Dave Owen, “One of the noted benefits of the ICOP Model 20/20 is the fact that it can be readily installed in the dash or console of nearly every auto make and model used by law enforcement today. This is a significant competitive advantage for ICOP and it plays a key role in the decision making process of our safety-conscious customers.”