ICOP In-Car Video Selected By Wooster Police Department

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Wooster Police Department in Ohio has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 for fleet deployment.

Wooster’s Chief of Police Steve Thornton noted, “The ICOP Model 20/20 is an excellent tool for our officers to use on a daily basis. The ease of operation, the clarity of the events displayed and the safety features of the in-dash mounted system made it an easy choice to purchase. I am also impressed with the ability to view events from my desktop computer after they have been downloaded onto the server. This will be a great training tool for the future and makes it easier for prosecutors and defense attorneys to view events prior to trial.”

“Chief Thornton’s mention of how the ICOP Model 20/20 assists prosecutors and defense attorneys is a vitally important point. High quality video wins cases,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP. “Video evidence of an event can prove invaluable in either impeaching or exonerating an alleged offender, and is playing a significant role in accelerating due process in our court systems.”