ICOP In-Car Video System Exonerates Police Officer

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today reported that it has been notified by the Pocatello Police Department in Pocatello, Idaho that video footage captured on the ICOP Model 20/20 served as evidence to exonerate a police officer involved in a traffic accident which occurred at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal.

According to Major Michael Stayner, Assistant Chief of Police at the Pocatello Police Department, “The officer claimed that he had the green light. The operator of the other vehicle was not sure if his light was red or green. Because the ICOP Model 20/20 installed in the police vehicle features a built-in one minute pre-record feature (automatically triggered by the unit’s ‘crash sensor’), we were able to replay the video and confirm that the officer did indeed have the green light right-away. The ICOP video not only vindicated the officer, but will be invaluable evidence against the other driver in a court of law.”

Continuing, Major Stayner added, “Most impressive was the fact that despite the car collision, the ICOP Model 20/20 remained firmly in place in the dash and continued to capture video before, during and after the accident. Moreover, there were no parts flying around the car that could have injured the officer.” Unlike competitive in-car video systems that require the installation of a monitor and control panel over the officer’s head - and weighing up to 16 pounds and secured with as few as two screws - the entire ICOP Model 20/20 fits in the vehicle dashboard, replacing the radio unit (an AM/FM tuner is built into the ICOP product). There are no parts in the trunk, under the seat or installed overhead, where it can obstruct vision or present a serious safety threat to an officer in the event of an accident.