ICOP Model 20/20 In-Car Video System Wins ‘Guilty’ Plea

LENEXA, Kan. /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, reported the following media alert:

During the course of a routine traffic stop, Deputy Tyson Rogers, traffic officer with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Lincoln County, North Carolina, arrested a motorist suspected of drunk driving. After submitting to a standard alcohol breath analysis and found to exceed the legal alcohol limit in the state of North Carolina, the charged offender was subsequently found to be carrying crystal methamphetamine. The entire DUI and drug bust was captured on the ICOP Model 20/20 digital in-car video system, which was installed in Deputy Rogers’ patrol vehicle the day before the arrest.

“Unlike past experiences involving the prosecution of certain offenders, this was an open and shut case thanks to the solid evidence produced by the ICOP Model 20/20. As a result of being ‘caught on digital’, the defendant entered a ‘guilty’ plea,” stated Rogers.

Laura Owen, Chief Operating Officer of ICOP, stated, “The evidentiary value of high quality mobile surveillance video can and does prove unimpeachable in a court of law. The ICOP Model 20/20 greatly accelerates the legal process, diminishes municipal legal costs, and gains better conviction rates. Promotion of the use of cameras in police cars has proven to have a deterrent benefit to communities.”