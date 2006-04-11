ICOP To Present At The Edgewater Investor Conference

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Owen, will be a featured presenter at the upcoming EdgeWater Research Spring 2006 Small/Micro Cap Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado.

WHEN: Friday, April 21, 2006

WHERE:

Grand Hyatt Hotel

1750 Welton Street

Denver, Colorado

WHAT: Management’s presentation will detail the Company’s fundamental progress, along with positive corporate developments that are serving to establish ICOP as a leader in the surveillance industry.

EdgeWater Research Partners, LLC is an independent micro cap equities research company representing the research of David Lavigne. EdgeWater follows a number of undiscovered small and micro cap stocks through both individual research and its monthly publication, The EdgeWater Micro Monthly. EdgeWater’s research is distributed to its subscriber base, and is also available on a piece by piece basis on the Company’s website, www.edgewaterresearch.com.