Lansing Police Department Selects ICOP In-Car Video Units

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Lansing Police Department in Kansas has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 to replace its former VHS in-car video systems.

Commenting on the newly installed systems, Steven Wayman, Chief of Police at the Department, remarked, “We have had the ICOP systems operating in our patrol cars since the first of May and have been very impressed with the robust functionality, comprehensive data capture, outstanding digital quality and ease of use. It’s an amazing system. We were particularly pleased to find that we were able to quickly install the units on premises without any technical hassle whatsoever. The fact that there are no cables running through the car into the trunk, like our former VHS unit, is especially impressive.”