Loxley Police Department Chooses ICOP In-Car Video

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Loxley Police Department in Loxley, Alabama has selected the ICOP Model 20/20 in-car video units for fleetwide deployment.

Remarking on the department’s recently installed ICOP Model 20/20 system, Assistant Chief Al Adkins of the Loxley P.D. noted, “We absolutely love the system. We purchased the entire package that ICOP had to offer, which included the ICOP Lite software backend system. ICOP’s tech support team has been superb and we are looking forward to purchasing additional units in the future.”

Continuing, Adkins added, “At a recent Police Chief’s conference in Alabama, we learned that other police departments did not have the advanced technology that we currently do, and many of those departments were very impressed with our ICOP Model 20/20. I firmly believe that all police agencies could benefit from this product.”

“It is gratifying that so many law enforcement agencies across the country are quickly grasping that the ICOP Model 20/20 is, indeed, the best in-car video system on the market. We are pleased to welcome Loxley PD to our growing list of satisfied customers and look forward to working closely with the agency to ensure maximum benefits are realized from our system,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP.