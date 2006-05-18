McPherson Police Departments Chooses ICOP In-Car Video

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the McPherson Police Department in Kansas has chosen the ICOP Model 20/20 for deployment in its fleet.

“We love it, the system works great,” stated Captain Sheldon Anderson of the McPherson P.D. “We looked at other digital in-car video systems, but the ICOP Model 20/20 was the one for us.” Captain Anderson also hailed the ease of system administration, specifically noting the ability to input case numbers directly on archived videos. “It makes searching for files remarkably easy.”