Richmond Police Department Re-Orders ICOP Units

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Richmond Police Department in Indiana has reordered additional ICOP Model 20/20 for its ongoing patrol fleet roll-out.

Kris Wolski, Chief of Police of the Richmond P.D., noted, “Having recently re-ordered additional ICOP Model 20/20 units for our fleet, I can say without hesitation that it is the best in-car video system on the market. Our experience with the unit has been great, and we look forward to placing additional orders in the near future to continue our fleet roll-out of the system. One feature that makes the ICOP Model 20/20 so attractive to us is the fact that we can purchase a unit today, receive the unit within a day or two, and quickly install it in one of our patrol cars. Considering installation takes only about 45 minutes, the vehicle does not incur any material down time.”

“We determined early on that it would be essential for ICOP to employ rapid turnaround on purchase orders to achieve superior customer servicing and a greater competitive edge in the market, thus our early decision to ramp-up our inventory. We are pleased that our customers are recognizing the deployment advantage that this represents,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP.