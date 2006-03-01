Rockville City Police Department Outfits Metro Fleet With ICOP In-Car Video Systems

$220,000 Sale Represents Single Largest Purchase Order to Date

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP) (PCX:ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Rockville City Police Department in Rockville, Maryland has ordered 40 ICOP Model 20/20™ units for fleet-wide deployment. The order, valued at approximately $220,000, will ship immediately.

Recognized as the third largest city in Maryland and located 15 miles outside of Washington, D.C., Rockville has a local population of nearly 60,000 and daily commuters into the city of an additional 40,000. Currently, the Rockville City Police Department operates a police vehicle fleet comprised of a mix of auto makes - Ford Crown Victorias, Chevrolet Impalas and Dodge Chargers.

According to Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital, “This installation in the Rockville City Police Department is an excellent example of the versatility of the ICOP Model 20/20™. Irrespective of auto make, the ICOP Model 20/20™ easily installs in the dash or console of every vehicle.”

Rapid adoption of the ICOP Model 20/20™ by law enforcement agencies nationwide is being driven by both highly competitive cost and efficiency benefits afforded by the system. Noted for its ease of installation and servicing, the entire unit fits in the vehicle dashboard, replacing the radio unit (an AM/FM tuner is built into the ICOP product). Unlike competitive products, there are no parts in the trunk, under the seat, or overhead - a critical point for officer safety. The rugged ICOP Model 20/20™ records using full-VGA, providing maximum image quality and integrity of data (preventing unauthorized access and editing of video files). For further precision, pressing the “Mark” button records exact event location for easy retrieval (using built-in GPS). The user-friendly ICOP Video Management System™ archives, searches, copies and displays two video images simultaneously. In addition, digital video footage can be readily formatted for the courtroom; converted to AVI (Windows Media Player®) and MPEG II® formats; or transferred to DVD, CD or VHS tape.

Continuing, Owen noted, “We are extremely pleased to welcome the Rockville City Police Department to ICOP’s growing base of law enforcement agencies who have recognized the superior features and compelling value of the ICOP Model 20/20™. Representing our single largest sale to date, we view this order from one of Maryland’s most distinguished police agencies as a very important endorsement of our technology.”

“When officer safety, quality of evidence, system reliability and affordability are critical, ICOP Digital is not just the best choice, it is the only choice,” stated Laura Owen, ICOP Digital’s Chief Operating Officer.