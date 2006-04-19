Sanger Police Department Selects ICOP In-Car Video Units

Chief Cites Strong Versatility, Capability, Quality and Outstanding Customer Service

LENEXA, Kan., /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that it has been awarded a purchase order by the Sanger Police Department in California to begin outfitting its fleet with ICOP Model 20/20 in-car video units. The order has been processed and the units will ship immediately.

Commenting on the purchase, Chief Thomas L. Klose, Chief of Police at the agency, stated, “We selected the ICOP Model 20/20 because of its strong versatility, capability and quality, as well as its simplicity of operation. Moreover, the customer service we’ve received from ICOP Digital has been nothing short of outstanding -- they have been highly responsive to our needs and have proven to be extraordinarily easy to work with. In the past, we have dealt with too many vendors that once they get our check, the customer service on their products is almost non-existent. That has just not been the case with ICOP.”

“Since day one, ICOP has vowed to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of our valued customers, and works very hard to be viewed as a partner, not simply a vendor. This business ethic, shared by all at ICOP, has served as a founding cornerstone of our Company and is one sure to play a continuing role in further differentiating us in the competitive marketplace,” stated Dave Owen, CEO of ICOP Digital.

In other news, ICOP reported that the number of purchase orders being received and processed by the Company early in the second quarter period continues to show strong, steady growth. “There is little doubt that our second quarter results will reflect that we are indeed on our way to winning a measurable share of the in-car video market for law enforcement. We are very enthused by the growth trend we are seeing and intend to remain squarely focused on perpetuating our success well into the future,” noted Owen.