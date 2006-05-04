Strafford Police Adopt ICOP In-Car Video

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Strafford Police Department in Missouri has initiated deployment of the ICOP Model 20/20 in its patrol fleet.

Commenting on the deployment, Chief Justhan Webster of the Strafford Police Department, stated, “We are glad we purchased the units; it’s the best investment this department has ever made. In addition to the obvious benefits afforded by the ICOP Model 20/20 in our daily operations, we are also using the system to review field procedures so we can help reduce potential life-threatening situations to our patrol officers.”

“With use of the ICOP Model 20/20, law enforcement agencies nationwide are realizing mission-critical opportunities to gain even greater benefits from our system. By reviewing video footage, field training officers and agency administrators are better equipped to identify officer strengths and weaknesses in real life situations, thus prompting necessary modifications and/or reemphasis of specific training protocols to achieve enhanced safety and efficiency in the field,” added Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP.