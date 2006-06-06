Strong Sales Momentum at ICOP Continues

Pace Set for Record Revenues in Second Quarter

Law Enforcement Agencies in Kansas, Maine and Iowa Choose ICOP In-Car Video Units

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that sales momentum has continued to build through the first two months of the second quarter reporting period, and appears to be on pace to deliver record high revenues for the quarter.

In keeping with a series of news announcements made over the past several weeks regarding installations of the ICOP Model 20/20 at law enforcement agencies in various states around the country, the Company today reported that the Arkansas City Police Department in Kansas, Rockport Police Department in Maine, and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa have all begun deploying the ICOP Model 20/20 in their patrol fleets.

When asked what he liked most about the ICOP Model 20/20, Chief Deputy Dave Ruopp of the Tama County Sheriff’s Office stated, “It’s hard to select just one thing! The quality of both the digital audio and video is excellent; and the total and complete ease of use for our patrol officers, as well as the system administration, is unparalleled. For example, with our old video recording units, our department had to maintain 30 video tapes per officer. Multiply that by our eight officers, and that’s 240 tapes to manage. Now with ICOP, it’s all maintained on a single computer server.”

Citing integrity and product knowledge as the primary drivers behind the decision to purchase ICOP Model 20/20 units, Sean Wallace, Captain of the Arkansas City Police Department, noted, “When the ICOP representatives first came down to demonstrate their in-car video system to our agency, they were clearly intent on ensuring that their system met our specific needs, unlike other competitors, who were more interested in telling us what our needs were. Since choosing ICOP, we have continued to be very impressed with their commitment to provide outstanding customer service and attention to our department’s system requirements.”

Commenting on the level of customer service the Rockport Police Department has received from ICOP, Sergeant Paul Pinkham stated, “The people at ICOP have been excellent to work with. Soon after our units were installed, we encountered a ‘gremlin’ in the system. The moment that ICOP was made aware of our problem, they immediately resolved the issue by instructing us to simply change a system setting. The units now operate as advertised, and they work great. We have been particularly impressed with the quality of the images the system produces, far surpassing that of the old video units we replaced with ICOP Model 20/20s.”

“It is undeniable that law enforcement agencies nationwide have begun the anticipated migration to digital in-car video technology, and more every day are selecting ICOP as the industry-preferred solutions provider,” stated Dave Owen, Chief Executive Officer of ICOP Digital. “Based on the strong, steady order flow that we have processed in April and May, and assuming that the same level of orders continues through June, we are highly optimistic that our second quarter results will reflect our strongest quarter yet.”