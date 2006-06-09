Thanks to ICOP In-Car Video, Police Officer Not Charged in Alleged Vehicle Endangerment Incident

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today reported that it has been notified by the City of Pacific Police Department in Washington that video footage captured on the ICOP Model 20/20 served as evidence to exonerate a police officer involved in an alleged vehicle endangerment incident.

Sgt. Robert Hendrickson of the City of Pacific PD stated, “While responding to a call for back-up, one of our patrol officers passed another vehicle on the road. That vehicle subsequently veered out of control and ended up in a road-side ditch. Alleging that our officer forced him off the road, the driver threatened legal action against the officer and the department. While at the scene, we replayed the digital video captured on our ICOP Model 20/20, which clearly showed that the officer passed the vehicle in a lawful and proper fashion. Consequently, no legal action was pursued. The ICOP Model 20/20 not only saved our City’s taxpayers unnecessary expense, it protected our department’s reputation and exonerated a dutiful police officer.”

