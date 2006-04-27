WatchGuard Announces the Release of 3rd Generation Firmware for the DV-1

DV-1 firmware adds new features and overall system improvements

PLANO, TX — WatchGuard Video announced the completion and release of a major software upgrade for the industry leading DV-1. The WatchGuard DV-1 is a digital police in-car video system that records directly to rewritable DVD-Video discs that play in regular DVD players.

No One Left Behind!

WatchGuard DV-1 customers will receive the new, 3rd generation firmware, shipped late last week, in the form of a CD that will completely upgrade existing installed systems to the latest software version. “This is just one of the beautiful things about the DV-1’s design” stated Robert Vanman, President & C.E.O. of WatchGuard. “As we continuously add new features and make improvements to our system, our customers receive these free system upgrades for life. Systems that were installed last year continue to be as good and up-to-date as the units coming off our production line today.”

More Compatible, Smarter, Faster

The 3rd generation DV-1 includes a new DVD authoring system that allows compatibility with older DVD players that were not designed to support rewritable media. In addition to a dozen new features, detection and automatic handling of DVD write errors have been added, and the overall system speed has been increased.