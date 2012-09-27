Federal Signal Introduces the CN SignalMaster for Law Enforcement

New CN SignalMaster™ combines Solaris® LED reflector design and SpectraLux™ mulitcolor LED technology into a full featured warning light and directional light.

University Park, Ill, - Federal Signal introduces the CN SignalMaster™ for advanced warning and directional lighting for law enforcement vehicles. CN SignalMaster is built with Federal Signal’s exclusive Solaris® LED reflector design for superior light output to the front and rear of the vehicle. CN SignalMaster can quickly be changed from a warning light to a directional light with SpectraLux™ multi-color LED technology.

Federal Signal’s advanced SpectraLux multicolor LED technology provides the ability for a single light source to change color while in motion. Individual Smart Pods can be programmed to flash between red, blue, amber or white. White LED options can be used as takedowns, work lights, or in all white mode act as an impressive flood light. Rear facing models have a built-in SignalMaster to act as a directional light for on-coming traffic.

CN SignalMaster models are equipped with the FS Convergence Network for simple ‘plug-n-play’ installation and programming. Utilizing standard RJ45 connections, the CN SignalMaster can easily be programmed with Federal Signal’s PA300-CN and SmartSiren Platinum.

A serial interface module with your existing light controller can also be used to program and operate the features and functions of the CN SignalMaster.

CN SignalMaster is available in four- and eight-head models, and is suitable for interior and exterior installation. CN SignalMaster models are programmed with 27 built-in flash patterns and can remain in sync with other lighthead flash patterns or operate independently.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) enhances the safety, security and well-being of communities and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer and manufacturer of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and institutional customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates four groups: Safety and Security Systems, Environmental Solutions and Fire Rescue. For more information on Federal Signal, Safety & Security Systems, visit: http://www.fedsig.com.

