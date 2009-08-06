Whelen Engineering Company introduces Pioneer Plus Super-LED®

Whelen Engineering Company, Chester, CT introduces Pioneer Plus Super-LED® with twice the brightness of the original Pioneer™ in the same size housing, and all the supporting hardware for any application. Single and dual lightheads provide 5,000 or 10,000 usable lumens in a rugged aluminum housing built for the long haul!

Solid-state electronics and lamp source are proven reliable and eliminate the high cost of lamp or ballast replacements. Instant On/Off eliminates high current in-rush and the warm up time required with other light sources. And, these floodlights produce NO ultra violet rays so they don’t attract insects during nighttime operation! Pioneer Plus floodlights can also be flashed for added secondary warning in the “Clearing Right of Way Mode.”

Available in 12 or 24 volts, with a wide range of mounting styles, Pioneer Plus is backed by Whelen’s HDP Heavy-Duty Professional 5-year warranty.

Visit www.whelen.com for more information.