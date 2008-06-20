TruckVault Donates Limited Edition Extreme Series for NRA-ILA Auction

Naples, FL – TruckVault, Inc., the industry leader in providing in-vehicle locking storage systems for all makes and models of pickups, SUVs and sedans, recently donated a limited edition NRA-branded full-size TruckVault for a local NRA-ILA fundraiser auction, which garnered $2,750 for the organization.

The TruckVault was purchased by Bernie Simmonds for use in his 2007 Ford F350 pickup. Featuring waterproof bed-length drawers, an extremely durable spray-on liner coating and customized NRA-engraved teak drawer faces, the TruckVault is one of a very limited series produced by the Sedro-Woolley, WA manufacturer and is designed to protect firearms from harsh weather, daily travels and potential thieves.

“I’m happy as a lark!” proclaimed Simmonds, regarding the purchase.

“We’re excited to be able to support the NRA in this way,” said Don Fenton, Sales and Marketing Director for TruckVault, Inc. “Between donations of this type and our other charitable contributions to various outdoors organizations, we are proud to do what we can as a responsible part of the sporting industry.”

So far this year, TruckVault has donated over $50,000 in products and other contributions to various outdoor sports organizations and other charities such as the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, the Ruffed Grouse Society, Pheasants Forever and more.

About TruckVault Inc.

Since its founding in 1995, TruckVault, Inc. has lead the secure in-vehicle storage industry by offering their customers the best products, service, and overall value in the marketplace. TruckVault customers are among thousands of sports enthusiasts, hundreds of local police and fire departments, all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the US Secret Service, FBI, DEA, INS, ATF, U.S. Marshals, FEMA, BLM, BIA, U.S. Dept. of Energy, EPA, IRS, National Parks Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, USPS, and the BCBP to name a few. For more information about TruckVault, Inc., please visit their web site at www.TruckVault.com.