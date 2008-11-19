Laguna System 3P Transport Seats Provide Safety for Both Prisoner and Officer

Laguna System 3P Transport Seats use ONLY seat belts certified and labeled to meet Federal DOT/MVSS standards. We have a Two Year -No Small Print Warranty.” Using 3P seat and restraint products will allow for an effective, easy and safe, yet economical system of prisoner control and transport. Transportation of prisoners often costs more than you think... with destruction of property and personal injuries plus the litigation costs incurred from out-of-control” or under the influence” detainees.

The Benefits of the 3P Restraint Device Include:

Safety of Both Officer and Prisoner

The new outboard seat belt fastening and quick release system assures that officers never again need to place their head ortorso inside the car to restrain a prisoner... it minimizes officer risk.

Effective Prisoner Control

The heavy gauge moulded ABS plastic seat, certified safety seat belts and padded restraint bars limit the movement of arrested person. They cannot thrash about creating injury to themselves or others.

Limited Damage to Police Vehicles

With the moulded seat, there is no upholstery damage and the restraining devices help prevent other damage to windows and doors. The costs saved in repairing any or all of these items could pay for the purchase and installation of the 3P restraint system. Available for: 1992-2007 Crown Vic, 2006, 2007 Charger, 2000-2007 Impala, 2007 Tahoe, 2006, 2007 Durango.