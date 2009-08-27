Congressman touched by unique connection, heartfelt gift

Murtha was greeted with a banner touting “Welcome Home Congressman Murtha.”

Mount Pleasant, PA — During his tour Monday at local specialty vehicle manufacturer, Mobile Concepts by Scotty, Congressman John P. Murtha (PA-12) was impressed by the progress the company has made since rebuilding after a fire completely destroyed their previous factory. The 52-year-old company was previously located in Irwin.

“I am impressed by the innovative products being produced by Mobile Concepts by Scotty,” said Congressman Murtha. “I enjoyed visiting their facility and having the chance to speak with their talented and skilled employees.”

Because the congressman grew up on Bridgeport Street, he has roots in the Mount Pleasant area. Due to this, Mobile Concepts president and CEO Anne Degre was honored to invite him back to his hometown to tour her factory.

The two not only have in common their Mount Pleasant ties, but also both were blessed with twins. The congressman was unaware of this connection until Degre showed him a picture of the “boys” before presenting him with a specially designed “Made in Mount Pleasant, PA” t-shirt. He was visibly touched by their connection and the gift.

In Photo: Congressman John P. Murtha (PA-12) listens intently as Mobile Concepts by Scotty production manager Ray Podvorec (right) and company president Anne Degre explain their plans for expansion.

Mobile Concepts was recently awarded a contract with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Degre knew now was the time to send the invite.

“I just knew he would be interested in seeing the progress this area has been making, and with this contract, we’ve laid the foundation for years of continued work for our production staff and his district” explained Degre. “We [the Mount Pleasant area] have a lot to offer the nation-- and world for that matter.”

During his visit, the congressman toured the 50,000-square-foot factory; examined the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol processing and detainment tractor trailer; explored one of five 35-foot mobile command trailer recently completed for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency; viewed floor plans for upcoming projects; and met and spoke with several company-employed military veterans.

For more information, visit www.mobileconcepts.com.