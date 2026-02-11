Calif. PD aims to ‘grow our own’ officers through cadet program

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno Police Department is looking to fill 76 vacant positions and is actively recruiting cadets and future officers committed to public service, according to KSEE.

Police Chief Mindy Casto, a department veteran who began her career as a cadet in 1996, said the department is focused on “growing our own” officers. Cadets, some as young as 18, train and assist with non-emergency duties while preparing for entry into the police academy.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

“Our officers who came through as cadets have over a 90% success rate through the training program,” Casto said.

Applicants to become police officers must be at least 21, pass a background check and undergo psychological and medical evaluations. Felony convictions and certain drug use can disqualify candidates, while misdemeanors are considered case by case. The department no longer requires a written exam, according to the report.

“We look into every aspect of someone’s life to see if they’re suitable for a police officer,” Casto said.

Despite staffing shortages, Casto said emergency response times have not been affected. However, more officers would help reduce overtime and improve response to non-emergency calls. Applications have declined compared to years past, when positions typically drew multiple candidates.

Among the department’s recent graduates is Officer Amanda Gonzalez, a former fifth-grade teacher and mother of two. She joined the department at age 33 and earned the top physical training award for women in her academy class.

“We only have like one life, and that’s it. So make the most of it. I have a lot of family members who are in law enforcement ... So they were so excited,” Gonzalez told Your Central Valley.

Recruitment opens soon: applications for Cadet II (age 21 and older) begin March 2, and Cadet I (under 21) opens March 30, according to the report.

Looking to fill open positions in your department? Post your job opening on the Police1 Job Board to reach thousands of qualified law enforcement professionals.