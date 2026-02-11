REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Recruitment

Calif. PD aims to ‘grow our own’ officers through cadet program

Fresno PD’s cadet program allows candidates as young as 18 to train, assist with non-emergency duties and prepare for entry into the police academy

February 11, 2026 05:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno Police Department is looking to fill 76 vacant positions and is actively recruiting cadets and future officers committed to public service, according to KSEE.

Police Chief Mindy Casto, a department veteran who began her career as a cadet in 1996, said the department is focused on “growing our own” officers. Cadets, some as young as 18, train and assist with non-emergency duties while preparing for entry into the police academy.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

“Our officers who came through as cadets have over a 90% success rate through the training program,” Casto said.

Applicants to become police officers must be at least 21, pass a background check and undergo psychological and medical evaluations. Felony convictions and certain drug use can disqualify candidates, while misdemeanors are considered case by case. The department no longer requires a written exam, according to the report.

“We look into every aspect of someone’s life to see if they’re suitable for a police officer,” Casto said.

Despite staffing shortages, Casto said emergency response times have not been affected. However, more officers would help reduce overtime and improve response to non-emergency calls. Applications have declined compared to years past, when positions typically drew multiple candidates.

Among the department’s recent graduates is Officer Amanda Gonzalez, a former fifth-grade teacher and mother of two. She joined the department at age 33 and earned the top physical training award for women in her academy class.

“We only have like one life, and that’s it. So make the most of it. I have a lot of family members who are in law enforcement ... So they were so excited,” Gonzalez told Your Central Valley.

Recruitment opens soon: applications for Cadet II (age 21 and older) begin March 2, and Cadet I (under 21) opens March 30, according to the report.

Looking to fill open positions in your department? Post your job opening on the Police1 Job Board to reach thousands of qualified law enforcement professionals.

Trending
NYPD
Drones
NYPD expects federal permission for officers to take down unauthorized drones around major events
The White House is expected to give the NYPD the authority to take out unauthorized drones as the city prepares to host several FIFA World Cup events
February 10, 2026 03:49 PM
Bell Tower Lighting.png
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘Listening to understand, not merely to respond’
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
February 09, 2026 07:21 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Immigration Raids Los Angeles
Federal law enforcement
Calif. federal judge blocks state’s ban on federal agents wearing masks, upholds visible badge law
Judge Christina Snyder ruled that the mask ban as it was enacted did not also apply to state law enforcement authorities, discriminating against the federal government
February 10, 2026 09:31 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-10 111220.png
Wellness
Ariz. PD welcomes 10th baby into the office under working parents program
The Chandler Police Department’s Baby at Work program allows new parents who work inside the station to bring children ages six weeks to six months into the office with them
February 10, 2026 12:04 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
firstnet-big-game-IN-STORY-1920x.jpg
Communications
Public safety’s game plan: FirstNet powers first responders at the Big Game in Santa Clara
FirstNet is powering a resilient connectivity plan to keep first responders mission ready throughout every moment of the Big Game
February 05, 2026 09:56 AM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Police Recruitment Women in Law Enforcement
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com