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St. Louis PD to establish ‘pre-recruit’ program to pay candidates waiting for academy classes

The 15-position program will pay St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department candidates who clear hiring screenings while they wait for academy classes to start

October 29, 2026 12:32 PM • 
Joanna Putman

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners approved a paid “pre-recruit” program that will let candidates who clear hiring screenings earn a salary while they prepare for academy training, KMOV reported.

The board is opening 15 trainee positions. Pre-recruits will be paid a prorated annual salary of nearly $57,000 for up to four months, according to the board.

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In the role, candidates will undergo supervised physical conditioning, departmental orientation, professional development and rotations through department divisions, according to the board.

“We cannot afford to lose qualified people who are ready to serve St. Louis simply because they are waiting for the next academy class,” said Board President Chris Saracino. “This is about turning our commitment to recruiting into action and giving future officers a reason to choose — and stay with — SLMPD.”

The training role is optional and will not affect eligibility for academy placement.

The St. Louis County Police Department launched a similar program in 2024. Of the the 34 pre-recruits that have moved through SLCPD’s program, 29 remain police officers, KMOV reported.

The county pays hired pew-recruits $19.31 per hour, the same rate as recruits in its academy. SLCPD pre-recruits work 40 hours per week while they wait for one of the two police academy classes to start.

Will paying recruits before the academy help agencies keep qualified candidates? Why or why not?



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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com