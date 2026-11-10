Va. State Police to let recruits live at home during academy training

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police will give recruits the option to live at home during academy training under a pilot program scheduled to begin Jan. 25, 2027, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The change will take effect with the academy’s next basic training session. It is intended to address a recruiting obstacle for qualified applicants who cannot spend six and a half months living on campus.

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Capt. Clifford Kincaid, commander of the agency’s training division, said candidates with children or other family obligations may be interested in becoming troopers but unable to meet the residency requirement, according to the report.

“Our goal is to attract top-tier talent to sustain operations, and we don’t want the academy residency requirement to hinder our efforts,” Kincaid told The Virginian-Pilot.

Recruits who prefer to stay on campus will still have access to rent-free housing at the academy in Chesterfield County.

The agency also offers an accelerated lateral entry program for officers certified by Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services. That pathway allows eligible officers to become troopers after completing five weeks of training.

Virginia State Police said 139 new troopers joined the agency in 2026. Recruits receive a starting salary of $62,100, plus benefits, while attending the academy.

What other academy requirements should agencies reconsider to attract candidates with family responsibilities?