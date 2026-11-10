NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Recruitment

Va. State Police to let recruits live at home during academy training

The agency aims to reach qualified applicants whose family responsibilities make residential training difficult

November 10, 2026 09:56 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police/Facebook

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police will give recruits the option to live at home during academy training under a pilot program scheduled to begin Jan. 25, 2027, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The change will take effect with the academy’s next basic training session. It is intended to address a recruiting obstacle for qualified applicants who cannot spend six and a half months living on campus.

| DOWNLOAD: 5 officer safety conversations to have with your team

Capt. Clifford Kincaid, commander of the agency’s training division, said candidates with children or other family obligations may be interested in becoming troopers but unable to meet the residency requirement, according to the report.

“Our goal is to attract top-tier talent to sustain operations, and we don’t want the academy residency requirement to hinder our efforts,” Kincaid told The Virginian-Pilot.

Recruits who prefer to stay on campus will still have access to rent-free housing at the academy in Chesterfield County.

The agency also offers an accelerated lateral entry program for officers certified by Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services. That pathway allows eligible officers to become troopers after completing five weeks of training.

Virginia State Police said 139 new troopers joined the agency in 2026. Recruits receive a starting salary of $62,100, plus benefits, while attending the academy.

What other academy requirements should agencies reconsider to attract candidates with family responsibilities?



Trending
Screenshot 2026-11-09 101549.png
Investigations
Undercover Calif. officers serving narcotics warrant mistaken for ICE, drawing crowd of nearly 100
The crowd vandalized multiple police vehicles, including slashing tires, while Fontana PD officers identified themselves and said operation had nothing to do with immigration enforcement
November 09, 2026 10:26 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
doj (3).png
Federal law enforcement
Wis. trooper detained by ICE at airport, released under supervision
The 21-year-old trooper has a work permit valid through 2030; DHS says his family, originally from South Africa, overstayed their visas
November 09, 2026 11:16 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Skydio X10 Cityscape.jpg
Drones
Axon to become exclusive distributor of Skydio drones to police in U.S., Canada in $1.2B deal
Axon says agencies using the Skydio DFR system have cut priority response times by as much as 65%
November 09, 2026 12:24 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-11-09 121812.png
Law Enforcement Policies
Calif. DOJ calls for training, policy changes after fatal 2023 Amtrak OIS
Six recommendations for Mount Shasta PD address tactical planning, TASER use, de-escalation, dispatch communication and bystander safety
November 09, 2026 12:30 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

Company News
policeevidencemanagement_1024.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Upgrade Police Evidence Management Workflows With Technology
Modern technology is catching up, transforming how evidence is collected, stored, and analyzed
November 03, 2026 07:03 PM

Police Jobs & Careers Police Recruitment
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.