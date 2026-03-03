REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Wash. ranks last in nation for officers per capita as hiring struggles continue

The state added 68 officers in 2025, but population growth outpaced hiring, further lowering staffing levels, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs data shows

March 03, 2026 11:31 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

SEATTLE — Even as some agencies report progress in recruiting, Washington remains at the bottom nationally when it comes to police staffing per capita, KOMO reports.

New data from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), which compiles crime statistics for state and federal reporting, shows Washington ranks 51st out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for officers per 1,000 residents.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

From 2024 to 2025, the state saw a net gain of 68 officers. But during that same period, Washington’s population grew by 79,400 people. The result: a continued decline in officers per capita, dropping from 1.38 to 1.37 officers per 1,000 residents.

“Washington’s chronic lack of law enforcement staffing unfortunately continues in the wrong direction, and we’re not even treading water,” Steve Strachan, executive director of WASPC, told KOMO. “Too few officers has negative effects on justice for victims, response and investigation of crimes, wellness for officers, and reduces opportunities for de-escalation.”

Preliminary figures show the state’s officers-per-1,000-population rate has steadily declined over the past decade and a half. In 2011, Washington reported 1.51 officers per 1,000 residents. By 2025, that number had fallen to 1.37.

In raw numbers, the state listed 11,138 officers serving a population of 8,114,915 in 2025. The year prior, 11,070 officers served 8,035,515 residents.

While the statewide numbers paint a concerning picture, Strachan noted the staffing crisis is not hitting every community equally.

“Although the numbers are going the wrong direction statewide right now, some communities are doing just fine,” he said. “They are basically up to full staffing.”

Several agencies — including the Washington State Patrol, Seattle Police Department and Bellevue Police Department — have launched recruiting campaigns aimed at rebuilding their ranks.

Seattle police reported a net increase of nearly 100 officers in 2025, marking a shift after several years in which departures outpaced hires.

Still, leaders say the broader staffing shortfall has tangible impacts.

“This is not just more people, more numbers — this is about public safety,” Strachan told KOMO. “And yes, it’s about victims. Yes, it’s about the opportunity for officers to get out there when you call 911.”

The full 2025 Crime in Washington report is expected to be released in the summer of 2026.

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Police Recruitment
