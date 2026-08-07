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Poll: 72% of San Francisco voters support police use of drones, live cameras

Support for police technology has grown since voters approved Proposition E in 2024, expanding SFPD’s access to drones and real-time technology

August 07, 2026 11:51 AM • 
Joanna Putman
San Francisco Police

A San Francisco Police Department is shown on an officer’s uniform in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A poll of San Francisco residents found that a large majority supported police access to drones and real-time technology, SFGate reported.

The poll found that 72% of respondents supported police use of drones and live cameras in active investigations, compared with 25% who opposed their use. The response comes two years after the city enacted a voter referendum to allow the police department to use the technology.

| RELATED: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

The city was formerly under strict regulations regarding police technology, due to a 2019 law that restricted the use of drones and surveillance cameras, SFGate reported. In 2024, voters passed Proposition E in a narrow 54% - 46% vote.

Prop E’s passage allowed the San Francisco Police Department to purchase and use drones, which it has called a “game-changer.”

The poll also found that 68% of voters supported using drones to monitor high drug use areas and 64% supported live camera feeds monitoring certain open-air drug markets, SFGate reported.

The survey had a sample size of 662 likely voters and was conducted by GrowSF, an advocacy and political pressure group.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com