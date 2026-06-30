Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

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Real-time policing isn’t one-size-fits-all. So why do so many agencies approach it that way?

Whether you’re exploring your first real-time capability, expanding an existing Real-Time Crime Center or trying to do more with limited staff, choosing the wrong model can lead to wasted resources, frustrated personnel and technology that never reaches its full potential.

“The real-time policing toolkit: How to choose the right model for your agency” helps law enforcement leaders cut through the hype and build a strategy that fits their agency’s mission, staffing and operational realities.

Rather than focusing on a single approach, this practical guide walks you through the key questions every agency should answer before investing in technology, facilities or new workflows.

In this free eBook, you’ll learn:



Why real-time policing is a capability — not a building

How to assess your agency’s readiness with a practical self-assessment

Which implementation model best fits your staffing, budget and operational goals

Common mistakes agencies make when launching or expanding real-time operations

Lessons learned from Hamilton County’s successful regional Real Time Information Center

Whether you’re considering a dedicated RTCC, a regional partnership, an event-driven model or a strategy that maximizes existing personnel, this guide will help you identify the path that delivers the greatest operational value.

Download your free copy today and start building a real-time policing strategy that aligns people, processes and technology before you invest in infrastructure.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!