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Police officer parents sought for national family-life study

Researchers hope the findings will help agencies better understand the challenges officers face balancing policing, parenting and family life

May 15, 2026 01:42 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Police officers who are parents are being asked to participate in a new research study examining the realities of balancing family life with the demands of policing.

The study, “Balancing the Badge and the Home,” explores how shift work, stress, police culture and parenting responsibilities affect officers and their families. Researchers say the findings could help agencies better understand work-family strain and improve support systems for officers raising children.

Currently employed sworn officers who are parents or guardians of at least one child are eligible to participate. The anonymous survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Researchers are seeking responses from officers across all ranks, agency sizes and family structures.

Take the survey here. The survey closes Aug. 31, 2026.

Police Parent Survey Flier by Lexipol_Media_Group

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