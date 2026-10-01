Problem-oriented policing conference to review practical crime-reduction strategies

AUSTIN, Texas — Police officers, researchers, crime consultants and community partners will gather in Austin Nov. 16-18 for the 34th Annual International Problem-Oriented Policing Conference.

Sponsored by the Center for Problem-Oriented Policing at Arizona State University and Texas State University, the conference is hosted by the Austin Police Department, University of Texas Police Department and Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The POP Center works to advance problem-oriented policing by making information available on ways police can effectively and equitably address specific crime and disorder problems. At the annual conference, attendees will share lessons from projects intended to reduce those problems and select from workshops addressing more than 20 crime and safety topics.

The 2026 agenda includes sessions on problem analysis, situational crime prevention, improving problem-solving processes, integrating POP into daily police operations, officer safety, crowd control, leadership and innovation, blocking crime opportunities and using artificial intelligence to enhance problem-solving.

The program also will feature winning and finalist projects from the Herman Goldstein Award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing, an international competition recognizing problem-solving projects.

Registration is $595, with a $50-per-person discount for agencies registering five or more attendees. View the 2026 conference agenda or register for the conference.