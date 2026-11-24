NEW YORK — Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group has drawn skepticism from the hosts of the “Shots Fired” podcast, who questioned whether a civilian-led team can handle protests that turn volatile.

In a recent episode, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Shoberg discussed the plan, which Mamdani announced as the fulfillment of a campaign promise. The “Shots Fired” podcast episode opened with a clip of the mayor saying, “I am disbanding the SRG.”

The SRG, created in 2015, is made up of about 500 officers who receive specialized training for protests and other large-scale events, according to the hosts. Redlich said members also work patrol, special investigations and missing persons cases, and are called on when needed.

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What replaces the SRG

Redlich said the unit is expected to be gone by March, with its officers returning to their other assignments full time. A new Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, staffed by about 30 civilians, is not slated to launch until 2028.

In the interim, Redlich said, 30 former SRG members trained in communication and de-escalation will form the First Amendment Support Team, or FAST.

The hosts said Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch were able to make the change as an administrative reorganization, which does not require a City Council vote. Redlich noted that no positions are being eliminated.

Shoberg said the arrangement leaves the commissioner with little room to push back.

“The police commissioner works for them,” Shoberg said. “That’s the tough part about being a police chief. If that’s not something you agree with, you could lose your job.”

Protest volume and response

Redlich said New York saw more than 4,000 protests in 2025, and that the SRG responded to just over 200 of them. He wondered aloud whether the city is looking at those numbers and deciding the officers would be better used on patrol.

“That’s basically two-thirds of the year you’re responding to that. That’s exhausting,” Redlich noted.

Shoberg said he questioned removing a team trained for exactly these situations.

“You do need a team of people who are specialized in dealing with problems like that because we both know that they can get very out of hand,” he said. “So it seems a little odd to me that you’re going to put a civilian team together, a de-escalation team, which I’m sure there’s going to be police officers mixed into that.”

Redlich pointed to the size of the cut. The SRG’s roughly 500 officers go back to their other units, and 30 of them will staff FAST until the civilian division launches.

“They’re dissolving 500 cops down to 30, and then in 2028 those 30 are going to relinquish their duties to civilians,” Redlich said.

He said the stretch before the civilian team starts will be the real test.

“You really have no one to really manage that other than having law enforcement respond to these incidents,” Redlich said. “So you’re taking away skill sets.”

Shoberg said that kind of experience can’t be built quickly.

“You cannot teach expertise like that overnight to these people to be able to manage those situations,” Shoberg said, adding that he expects protests to escalate once the change takes effect. “I see people getting injured.”

He also argued that civilians would not have access to the intelligence tools available to police.

The CURB Act

The hosts also discussed the Communities United to Reject Brutality Act, or CURB Act, a measure proposed by a City Council member that has not yet been approved, according to Redlich.

If it passes, officers would no longer be able to use tear gas or certain types of bicycles to corral crowds, Redlich said. They also would not be able to surround protesters, and he said less-lethal munitions would be off the table.

“So you’re basically standoff,” Redlich said. “So I feel like if they enact this CURB Act, cops are really going to be way, way hands off. And then now you’re taking away the SRG team? You’re not going to have a response.”

Shoberg said he was bothered by the name itself.

“I don’t like that the acronym at the end of it, the B stands for brutality,” Shoberg said. “I mean, that’s a pretty strong word.”

He said he hoped the commissioner would push back, and he cautioned that he was not claiming officers never act improperly.

“I’m not saying that cops don’t do stupid [expletive] that they shouldn’t be doing,” Shoberg said. “They do. But by calling something, it’s like a blanket acronym for law enforcement, or especially at NYPD, that everybody’s out there brutally attacking everyone. I just don’t like that.”

Redlich said that repeated use of the word can shape how people see police, whether or not it’s accurate.

Shoberg also said he expects officer injuries to rise. He described how raw a first protest assignment can be, with people in officers’ faces, yelling, spitting and throwing things. Veteran officers, he said, learn to tune it out, but he worried the city would be sending newer officers to handle it.

Open questions

Shoberg said he would want to know what prompted the change and whether leadership or culture problems on the team could have been fixed without scrapping it.

“Maybe we need to make some changes,” he said, “but do we need to get rid of all of it?”

Redlich said New York voters elected Mamdani on this promise and may welcome the shift.

“Maybe the citizens that live there are exhaling,” he said.

Both hosts said the outcome will be clear only once it is in place.

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