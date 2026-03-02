Shots Fired podcast breaks down Austin mass shooting from a cop’s perspective

AUSTIN, Texas — A chaotic early-morning shooting in Austin’s Sixth Street entertainment district left two people dead, 14 others injured and a suspect fatally shot by responding officers — and within hours, law enforcement leaders were also confronting questions about a possible terrorism nexus.

On the latest episode of the Shots Fired podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Shoberg broke down what is known so far about the attack at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden — and what it means for officers responding to active violence.

Rather than speculate about motive, the hosts focused on the response: how officers likely processed the call, what it takes to move toward gunfire and why mindset matters long before the first 911 call comes in.

What we know about the Austin shooting

According to Austin officials, the shooting began just before 2 a.m. on March 1 in Austin’s busy West Sixth Street district. The suspect reportedly drove around the block several times before stopping, activating his hazard lights and opening fire from his vehicle into an outdoor patio area. He then exited the vehicle and continued shooting at people who were walking by.

Officers and paramedics encountered the suspect within 57 seconds of the first 911 call and shot and killed him at a nearby intersection, Robert Luckritz, head of the city’s emergency medical services, said during a press conference.

“You’re talking when this came out, we were about 55-56 seconds away coming from east to west Austin. And that saved multiple lives as the officers were responding,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said during the press conference.

“To have EMS, fire, and APD together working, it is just for things like this.. We’re very fortunate in those partnerships, and we work very well together. Very proud of that, and it showed that it worked. Again, I feel like a lot of lives were saved from this,” Davis continued.

The FBI later said there were “indicators” suggesting a possible terrorism connection, based in part on the suspect’s clothing and items located in his vehicle. Investigators are continuing to examine the motive.

For Redlich and Shoberg, the speed of the response stood out.

“That is a very impressive response time by the Austin Police Department,” Redlich said, noting that in entertainment districts, officers are often already assigned to high-traffic areas precisely because of the risk profile.

The chaos behind a 911 call

Shoberg emphasized something the public rarely sees: the confusion between the first frantic 911 call and the information officers ultimately receive over the radio.

When dispatch centers are flooded with calls, callers are often screaming, panicked or providing incomplete information. Dispatchers must quickly interpret what they’re hearing, enter it into CAD and relay usable information to officers — all in seconds.

“The information that they’re receiving to what the officers are getting sometimes is completely different,” Shoberg said. “It can be really confusing.”

In a loud, crowded bar district — with music, alcohol and heavy foot traffic — even identifying the sound of gunfire can be difficult. Gunshots may be mistaken for fireworks or backfiring engines.

That ambiguity adds another layer of complexity for both officers and civilians trying to make sense of what’s happening.

The officer mindset: Meeting violence with violence

A significant portion of the discussion centered on something less comfortable but deeply familiar to many officers: the mindset required to confront an active shooter.

Responding to a call involving an armed suspect actively harming others is, Shoberg said bluntly, “scary.” But hesitation can cost lives.

Both hosts acknowledged a hard truth within policing: not every officer responds to high-risk incidents with the same urgency or resolve. While all roles are important in managing a large-scale scene, the initial contact officers — the ones moving toward gunfire — must be prepared to act decisively.

“You want your police officers to have that mentality,” Shoberg said, referring to the willingness to confront immediate, lethal violence.

That mindset, they argued, cannot be improvised in the moment. It must be reinforced through training, scenario work and honest conversations in briefing rooms before tragedy strikes.

What managing a scene like this really involves

Beyond the initial engagement, the aftermath of a mass casualty shooting rapidly expands.

Officers must secure and preserve the crime scene, establish perimeters, identify witnesses, separate and interview victims — many of whom may be intoxicated or in shock — and coordinate with federal partners if a terrorism nexus is suspected.

Media staging areas must be set up. Command posts established. Family notification begins. Evidence collection may stretch for days, with vehicles and personal property held to preserve forensic integrity.

“It’s chaotic,” Shoberg said, reflecting on previous mass casualty responses.

Within hours, federal investigators would likely be executing search warrants, analyzing digital devices and reviewing the suspect’s background — even if that information is not immediately released to the public.

Civilians who stepped up

Amid the violence, both hosts pointed to another reality: civilians who rendered aid.

Videos circulating online showed bystanders performing CPR and assisting the wounded in the moments after the shooting.

“There’s no obligation for anybody to do that,” Redlich said. “Those are actual heroes, too.”

A conversation agencies should be having now

The hosts closed the episode with a warning: incidents like this are not isolated.

With global tensions running high and ideological motivations often intertwined with personal crises, agencies should be discussing active shooter response regularly, they said — not just as a policy requirement, but as a mindset exercise.

For officers, that means candid conversations about readiness.

For civilians, it means understanding options before they are needed.

“Don’t be somebody that thinks, ‘This isn’t going to happen to me,’” Shoberg said. “You should assume that it’s going to happen to you.”