‘Shots Fired’ podcast: What officers can learn from viral stop involving driver with missing hand

A Florida traffic stop that quickly went viral is drawing laughs online, but as the hosts of the Shots Fired Podcast discuss, it also offers an important lesson for law enforcement officers.

The bodycam video shows a deputy stopping a woman during a distracted driving traffic stop after believing he saw her holding and manipulating a cellphone with her right hand. The encounter takes an unexpected turn when the driver lifts up her arm and shows she does not have a right hand.

In a recent episode of the podcast, hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg broke down the stop, discussing how perception errors happen in policing and why officer discretion can make the difference between a routine encounter and a viral controversy.

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Seeing something that isn’t there

While the video has generated plenty of jokes online, both hosts said the deputy’s initial observation may not have been as unreasonable as it first appears.

Redlich suggested the deputy may have seen the driver holding a phone against the side of her face using her arm, creating the appearance that she was holding the device with a hand.

“I think he saw what he saw,” Schoberg said, noting that officers frequently make observations in real time that later turn out to be incorrect.

The hosts emphasized that officers often make decisions based on brief observations, changing conditions and limited viewing angles.

“Sometimes you just see something and you didn’t actually see it,” Schoberg said.

The moment the encounter changed

For Redlich and Schoberg, the bigger issue wasn’t the deputy’s initial mistake — it was what happened afterward.

After the driver pointed out that she did not have a right hand, the deputy continued questioning her and defending his original observation. That decision, the hosts said, shifted the tone of the encounter.

Both noted that the woman initially appeared amused by the misunderstanding and handled the situation with patience and humor. But as the conversation continued, they said it became clear her frustration was growing.

Schoberg said that once the misunderstanding became apparent, he would have simply apologized and ended the stop.

“I think I’m going to call it a day. My bad. Have a good day,” he said.

Discretion remains one of an officer’s most important tools

Throughout the discussion, the hosts repeatedly returned to the concept of discretion.

They argued that the deputy likely believed what he saw, but that continuing to defend the observation after being presented with contradictory evidence only made the situation worse.

“It’s called discretion,” Schoberg said. “Not everything is black and white.”

The hosts noted that mistakes happen in policing and that most officers can recall incidents where they believed they saw a violation, only to later discover they were mistaken.

What matters, they said, is how officers respond when new information changes the circumstances.

Why the video resonated with officers

Part of the reason the stop gained so much attention, the hosts said, is that it highlights a reality familiar to many officers: observations made in the field are not always perfect.

The viral moment wasn’t necessarily that the deputy made a mistake. It was his decision to continue arguing after the mistake became apparent.

For Redlich and Schoberg, the encounter serves as a reminder that professionalism sometimes means acknowledging an error, adjusting course and moving on.

Key takeaways from this episode

Officers can make honest observational mistakes during traffic enforcement.

Real-time observations often look different than they do when reviewed later on video.

Discretion can prevent minor misunderstandings from escalating into larger controversies.

A quick apology may be more effective than defending a questionable position.

How officers respond to mistakes can have a lasting impact on public perception.

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