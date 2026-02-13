REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Ring cancels planned Flock Safety integration

The Amazon-owned company said the partnership would have required more time and resources than expected, and no customer videos were shared

February 13, 2026 05:23 PM • 
Police1 Staff
Ring Camera Police

FILE - A Ring doorbell camera is seen installed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Jessica Hill/AP

Ring has canceled its planned integration with Flock Safety.

In a statement posted to its blog on Feb. 12, the Amazon-owned company said the decision followed a review of the project.

“Following a comprehensive review, we determined the planned Flock Safety integration would require significantly more time and resources than anticipated,” Ring said. “We therefore made the joint decision to cancel the integration and continue with our current partners … The integration never launched, so no Ring customer videos were ever sent to Flock Safety.”

Flock Safety also confirmed the cancellation.

“We want to share an update: the planned integration between Flock and Ring’s Community Request tool has been canceled,” the company said in a statement. “The integration never launched, so no Ring customer videos were ever sent to Flock.”

Flock said the decision allows both companies to “best serve their respective customers and communities.”

“Flock remains dedicated to supporting law enforcement agencies with tools that are fully configurable to local laws and policies, and we continue to engage directly with public officials and community leaders,” the company said. The company also said it appreciates Ring’s partnership and “collaborative approach throughout our discussions.”

Flock Safety provides license plate readers and public safety technology used by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The partnership was first announced in October 2025 as part of Ring’s Community Requests program, which allows law enforcement agencies to request video footage from users in a specific geographic area during active investigations. Participation by residents is voluntary.

Under the Community Requests program, agencies must use a third-party evidence management platform to submit requests.

Ring said Community Requests has assisted agencies in investigations. In its statement, the company cited a December 2025 shooting near Brown University. According to Ring, the Providence Police Department issued a Community Request, and seven residents shared 168 videos. Ring said one video helped identify a key witness and contributed to identifying the suspect’s vehicle.

“Neighbors who chose to share footage played a crucial role in neutralizing the threat and restoring safety to their community,” the company said.

