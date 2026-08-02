The heart of modern police leadership

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Today’s police leaders are expected to do more than reduce crime. They’re responsible for building organizational culture, developing future leaders and ensuring their people are equipped to thrive in one of the profession’s most demanding careers.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley sits down with Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen to discuss the leadership philosophy that has guided his career. Jonsen explains why officer wellness should be a leadership priority, how he’s embedded resilience into academy training and organizational culture, and why succession planning begins on day one. He also shares the inspiration behind his upcoming book, “Got Your Six,” his law enforcement-themed music, and an innovative partnership with NuCalm that uses music and neuroscience to help officers better manage stress and build resilience.

Tune in to discover



Why Sheriff Robert Jonsen believes building stronger agencies starts with investing in people

Why succession planning begins the day a chief or sheriff takes office—not the day they retire

What Jonsen means by developing officers with the skills of a warrior and the heart of a guardian

How his upcoming book, original music and partnership with NuCalm are opening new conversations about officer wellness and resilience

About Sheriff Bob Jonsen

Sheriff Bob Jonsen has been in law enforcement since 1986. Prior to being elected as the 29th Sheriff of Santa Clara County, he was the Chief of Police for Palo Alto Police Department (2018-2022). He was also the Chief of Police for Menlo Park Police Department for five years where he led the organization to receiving the IACP/Cisco Community Policing Award.

Most of Sheriff Jonsen’s career was with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked for 27 years. His last command was as the Captain of Lancaster Sheriff’s Station serving the City of Lancaster. Prior to being promoted to Captain, he was the coordinator of the Antelope Valley Crime Fighting Initiative (AVCFI), where he developed crime reduction strategies for a 1370-square-mile region.

Significant crime reductions and greater community collaboration led to the AVCFI receiving the James Q. Wilson Award for Community Policing in 2010. Sheriff Jonsen also received the JQW Award a second time while Chief of the Menlo Park Police Department as well as the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Public Safety.

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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