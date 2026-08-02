NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC shows Conn. officers pull 2 unconscious people from river in water rescue

“I commend the quick response and decisive actions of our officers ... in providing immediate assistance during a critical and life-threatening situation,” said New London PD Chief Brian M. Wright

August 02, 2026 08:00 AM

By Sean Krofssik
Hartford Courant

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two unconscious adults were pulled from river water by the New London Police Department and remained hospitalized early Sunday morning in New London.

The New London Police Department responded to a call at 1:43 a.m., “that two people were drowning near the pier at the end of the Bank Street Connector,” according to the department. The pier is in the Thames River.

The New London officers found an adult male and an adult female in the water and pulled them from the water. Police said, “neither person was conscious or alert at the time they were removed from the water.”

Both people were transported to the hospital by the New London Fire Department for treatment. As of Sunday morning, both people remained hospitalized and under medical care, according to the New London Police Department.

“I commend the quick response and decisive actions of our officers, as well as the New London Fire Department, in providing immediate assistance during a critical and life-threatening situation,” said New London Police Chief Brian M. Wright.

The incident remains under active investigation and New London Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (860) 447-5269, ext. 0. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the New London Police Tip411 system by texting NLPDTip followed by the information to 847411.

Trending
Olson
Officer Down
S.C. dive team officer dies during underwater training
Jillian Olson, 29, began her career at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in 2021, and had been a member of the dive team since 2024
July 31, 2026 11:01 AM
758488736_122185871186922975_7544008596016580803_n.jpg
Law Enforcement Policies
Calif. PD expands uniform policy to allow cowboy hats
Under the policy, Lincoln Police officers can wear white straw cowboy hats during warmer months and black felt hats during colder weather
July 31, 2026 11:29 AM
School Shooting-Florida Guardians
Mass Casualty Incidents
Fla. sheriff’s office must go to trial over its handling of Parkland mass shooting, appeals court rules
The appeals court ruled that immunity applies to policies and procedures, not to negligence or misconduct in the handling of emergencies
July 31, 2026 01:24 PM
US-NEWS-DOTHAN-POLICE-SAY-DRONES-LICENSE-1-AMG.jpg
Technology
Ala. police say drones, LPRs helped recover reportedly abducted Fla. child
With the description of the vehicle and photos from the LPRs, Dothan police used drones to locate a vehicle containing the child and the suspected abductor
July 31, 2026 04:31 PM

©2026 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
vb-headshot_landscape.jpg
Duty Gear
Avon Technologies plc Appoints Vasilios Brachos as Team Wendy President
Longtime ballistic helmet leader to guide next chapter of protection, innovation and growth
July 28, 2026 02:10 PM

Body Camera Search and Rescue