BWC shows Conn. officers pull 2 unconscious people from river in water rescue

By Sean Krofssik

Hartford Courant

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Two unconscious adults were pulled from river water by the New London Police Department and remained hospitalized early Sunday morning in New London.

The New London Police Department responded to a call at 1:43 a.m., “that two people were drowning near the pier at the end of the Bank Street Connector,” according to the department. The pier is in the Thames River.

The New London officers found an adult male and an adult female in the water and pulled them from the water. Police said, “neither person was conscious or alert at the time they were removed from the water.”

Both people were transported to the hospital by the New London Fire Department for treatment. As of Sunday morning, both people remained hospitalized and under medical care, according to the New London Police Department.

“I commend the quick response and decisive actions of our officers, as well as the New London Fire Department, in providing immediate assistance during a critical and life-threatening situation,” said New London Police Chief Brian M. Wright.

The incident remains under active investigation and New London Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (860) 447-5269, ext. 0. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the New London Police Tip411 system by texting NLPDTip followed by the information to 847411.

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