Use of Force

Pa. officer charged after striking naked man in roadway with vehicle

The Norristown PD officer was charged with assault, oppression and reckless endangerment after the use of force was deemed unnecessary

February 11, 2026 10:49 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-11 103830.png

Norristown Police Department

By Rudy Miller
The Express-Times

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Norristown, Pa., police sergeant who drove into a naked man and launched him into the air was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, prosecutors announced.

Daniel DeOrzio , 52, shouldn’t have used that level of force to subdue the man, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a news release. The confrontation was Feb. 4, at West Airy and Stanbridge streets in Norristown.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Steele said the unarmed, naked man was screaming and damaging cars.

The naked man was standing with his hands on his hips when DeOrzio accelerated and struck him, according to Steele. The man went airborne, landing several feet away in the road, Steele said.

The man was treated at Main Line Health Paoli Hospital and discharged Friday, Feb. 6, the DA said.

DeOrzio could have used verbal commands, tactical coordination, or less-than-lethal weapons to subdue someone committing misdemeanor offenses, rather than put the man’s life in jeopardy, Steele said.

“The investigation found that this was not a necessary use of deadly force,” Steele said.

DeOrzio doesn’t have an attorney listed online. He didn’t return a message left at a publicly listed number for him.

The officer is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, official oppression and recklessly endangering another person, court records say.

DeOrzio was arraigned Tuesday and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

