Total wellness readiness checklist for first responders

This First Responder Wellness Week, we’re focusing on what actually moves the needle: the daily habits that impact performance on the job. The Total Wellness Readiness Checklist is a practical, shift-based tool built for first responders to track the basics — sleep, hydration, fitness, stress and recovery — in a way that’s simple and usable.

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Use it on duty and off, to see where you’re on track and where you need a reset. No perfection. No guilt. Just a clear look at what supports operational readiness and what doesn’t. Download it, print it and use it like any other readiness check — because readiness is built long before the next call comes in.

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.

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