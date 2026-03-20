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First Responder Wellness Week

Total wellness readiness checklist for first responders

Track the daily habits that support operational readiness, performance and long-term health

March 20, 2026 01:57 PM • 
Police1 Staff
Sponsored by
Total Wellness Readiness Checklist

This First Responder Wellness Week, we’re focusing on what actually moves the needle: the daily habits that impact performance on the job. The Total Wellness Readiness Checklist is a practical, shift-based tool built for first responders to track the basics — sleep, hydration, fitness, stress and recovery — in a way that’s simple and usable.

Complete the “Download this Police1 Resource” form to get your copy

Use it on duty and off, to see where you’re on track and where you need a reset. No perfection. No guilt. Just a clear look at what supports operational readiness and what doesn’t. Download it, print it and use it like any other readiness check — because readiness is built long before the next call comes in.

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.

Download your copy

First Responder Wellness Week Fitness & Health Off Duty Wellness
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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