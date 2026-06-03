Why proactive policing remains policing’s toughest balancing act

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Police leaders have long embraced the idea that preventing crime is more effective than simply responding to it. Yet despite decades of emphasis on proactive policing, many officers find themselves spending most of their shifts answering calls, writing reports and moving from one incident to the next. Results from Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026” survey highlight the challenge, revealing widespread frustration with limited time for proactive work and the growing demands placed on patrol officers.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley spoke with Las Cruces (New Mexico) Police Chief Jeremy Story about the barriers preventing officers from engaging in proactive policing and what agencies can do to overcome them. Story discussed the role of evidence-based policing, crime analysis, technology and leadership accountability in helping departments shift from a purely reactive model toward one focused on crime prevention and community impact.

Tune in to discover



What the “What Cops Want in 2026” survey reveals about officers’ desire for more proactive policing time

Why report writing, staffing shortages and nonstop calls for service continue to pull officers into a reactive policing model

How hotspot policing and other evidence-based strategies can help agencies prevent crime before it happens

How technologies such as AI-assisted report writing, drones and real-time crime centers can free up officer time and improve efficiency

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by Oracle. Today’s public safety professionals face new and evolving challenges every day. The expectations of the communities you serve have never been higher, and your duties have never been more complex. Oracle recognizes the importance of the work you do, and has set out to make a meaningful difference in how you deliver on your oath to service. Oracle’s unified public safety hardware and software suite provides first responders with the advanced tools to boost efficiency and enhance real-time situational awareness, which can help improve issue resolution. To learn more, visit oracle.com.

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