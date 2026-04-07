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Former Atlanta, Louisville leader named as N.Y. police commissioner

“My approach to law enforcement has been or remains one of fair and equitable policing,” appointee Erika Shields said

April 07, 2026 04:00 PM
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City of Buffalo

By Justin Sondel
The Buffalo News, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The onetime leader of police departments in Atlanta and Louisville has been tapped to be the next commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department.

Mayor Sean Ryan announced the appointment of Erika Shields this morning.

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Shields, who grew up in Central New York, said she is happy to be working close to home and that she is excited to work with the administration, the police union and the officers to build on past successes and identify areas for improvement.

“My approach to law enforcement has been or remains one of fair and equitable policing,” Shields said. “It is not just terminology. It is essential to the backbone of every department”

Shields’ appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Common Council.

The announcement came after a months-long national search led by a recruiting agency that began shortly after Ryan won the general election in November.

Ryan, in announcing the appointment, said the city received more than 40 applications from qualified candidates, which was narrowed to six finalists before Shields was chosen.

“We found a commissioner whose experience and values align with our vision, which will help us to achieve our public safety priorities, improving public safety, bolstering officer recruitment and retention and building trust with the community,” Ryan said.

Shields comes into the department at a time when violent crime numbers have continued to trend down, despite already being at historic lows. But she will face significant challenges as the city enters negotiations with the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, whose contract expired last summer. The city, like departments across the country, is having trouble recruiting officers.

John Davidson, the police union president, said in a written statement that he looks forward to working with the new commissioner on those and other issues.

“We are hopeful that this Commissioner will prioritize solving staffing shortages and negotiating a new contract,” Davidson said.

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© 2026 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.). Visit www.buffalonews.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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