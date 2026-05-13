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IAWP to host Canadian regional training for women in law enforcement in Banff

The event will bring together Canadian women in law enforcement for leadership training, wellness sessions and case studies focused on advancing women in policing

May 13, 2026 12:31 AM • 
Police1 Staff
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BANFF, Alberta — The International Association of Women Police (IAWP) will host its Canadian Regional Training, “Women Leading Change,” Oct. 28-29, 2026, at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Alberta.

The two-day training event is designed for Canadian women working in law enforcement roles, including sworn officers and civilian professionals. Organizers say the program will focus on leadership development, professional growth and operational learning tailored to the experiences of women in policing.

The IAWP is a global nonprofit organization representing members in more than 70 countries and 30 affiliated organizations. The organization’s mission is to strengthen, unite and advance women in policing through training, mentorship and international collaboration.

The Banff training agenda includes leadership presentations, wellness sessions and operational learning opportunities. Planned topics include authentic leadership, resilience, career development, health and wellness, digital awareness and navigating professional challenges such as imposter syndrome.

Among the featured speakers are Deputy Treena MacSween, presenting “Grit & Grace: Respectful Disruption & the Path to Authentic Leadership,” and Dr. Colleen Norris, who will discuss long-term health and wellness strategies for policing professionals. Additional sessions will focus on leadership presence, professional identity and building confidence in complex environments.

The event will also feature the 30Forward initiative, presented by Inspector Val Gates, which focuses on advancing women in policing and supporting leadership development within the profession.

Operational case studies are expected to be a key component of the training. Featured presentations include Operation Requite, an organized crime kidnapping investigation presented by Detective Lena Chernecki and Detective Jeff Runions, as well as an Ontario homicide investigation case study led by an Ontario Provincial Police investigative team.

Organizers describe the event as a “Stay and Learn” experience, requiring participants to stay on-site at the Banff Centre to encourage networking, collaboration and professional connection.

The training is open to Canadian women in law enforcement regardless of IAWP membership status. Registration is capped at 150 participants.

Registration is now open at the IAWP website. Early registration is encouraged due to limited capacity.

For additional information, contact IAWP Regional Coordinators Andrea Torrie at region11@iawp.org or Carissa Witkowski at carwit@mhps.ca.

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