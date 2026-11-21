By Tanya Meisenholder, Ph.D.

For decades, research has documented challenges women face in policing, including sexual harassment, workplace culture, limited career opportunities and barriers to advancement. Yet many of the same concerns continue to emerge.

At what point do we stop simply identifying these challenges and ask why they persist?

That question was on my mind following a recent 30x30 Initiative webinar I moderated, featuring five law enforcement professionals who have conducted research on women’s experiences in policing. Each brings a perspective shaped by both academic inquiry and firsthand experience working within police organizations.

Their studies vary in scope and methodology but offer valuable insights into the workplace conditions and leadership practices that shape women’s careers.

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Different studies, familiar challenges

Retired Detroit Deputy Chief Brenda Goss Andrews examined the lived experiences of 12 African American women in policing. Her research, Underrepresented and Understudied, explored how race and gender intersect with workplace culture, professional opportunities and organizational support. Particularly concerning was that all 12 participants discussed sexual harassment.

Lt. Hudson Cutno of the New Orleans Police Department studied the relationship between emotional intelligence and leadership styles among 88 African American female law enforcement supervisors across Louisiana, Texas and Georgia. His findings highlighted the importance of emotional awareness, relationship management and leadership development.

Detective Carryn Barker of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office examined sexual harassment prevention through interviews with 12 female officers across California. All described experiences with sexual harassment. Barker focused on practical recommendations for prevention, accountability and employee support.

Capt. Brian Miller of the La Habra Police Department interviewed 12 current and former female officers to examine women’s underrepresentation in policing, including the influence of workplace culture, mentoring, assignments and promotion practices.

Lt. Tamika Givens Jones of Harris County, Texas, examined barriers to women’s advancement. Her work proposes a LEAD framework focused on leadership development, executive sponsorship, accountability and transparency, and deliberate succession planning.

Several recurring themes deserve serious attention.

Sexual harassment remains a leadership challenge

One of the most troubling findings was the persistence of sexual harassment. Both Goss Andrews and Barker, a survivor of sexual assault, heard accounts of harassment from every participant in their respective studies.

These findings raise important and difficult questions. Why does harassment continue despite decades of policies, training and legal protections? Why do employees remain reluctant to report? And why do leaders fail to intervene effectively when concerns are raised?

Barker’s dissertation provides recommendations, including consistent leadership accountability, realistic, policing-specific training and monitoring for subtle forms of retaliation.

These are practical recommendations, but they also point to a broader issue. Having previously overseen equal employment opportunity efforts at the New York City Police Department, I know that policies, training and reporting mechanisms are not enough. What matters is how leaders respond when problems arise and whether they are willing to confront the workplace behaviors that allow harassment to persist.

Too often, conversations about harassment focus on what employees should do when they experience it: document incidents, report misconduct, seek support or find a mentor. Those resources matter, but they cannot become substitutes for organizational responsibility.

The burden of preventing harassment cannot rest primarily with the people experiencing it.

Police leaders are responsible for establishing expectations, recognizing problematic behavior, intervening early and holding employees accountable. That responsibility extends beyond responding to formal complaints. It includes addressing the attitudes, behaviors and informal workplace practices that allow misconduct to continue.

Recruitment is only the beginning

Recruiting more women into policing cannot be separated from the workplace experiences that influence whether employees stay.

Goss Andrews described women who considered leaving because of harassment, limited development opportunities and inadequate support during pregnancy and return to duty.

Miller emphasized that existing employees are often an agency’s most credible ambassadors for recruitment. What they say about workplace culture, supervision and opportunities can influence whether prospective applicants choose to join.

Agencies cannot successfully promote themselves as supportive workplaces without examining whether employees experience that support.

Mentorship matters, but opportunity matters more

Another recurring theme was the distinction between mentorship and sponsorship.

Miller described how supervisors may help employees prepare for promotional examinations without necessarily advocating for them when assignments or leadership opportunities arise.

Jones similarly emphasized that advancement depends not only on who receives promotions but also on who receives the opportunities necessary to compete. Her framework encourages agencies to make leadership development, sponsorship and succession planning intentional organizational responsibilities.

This is about ensuring qualified employees have fair opportunities to develop, demonstrate their abilities and compete.

Leadership must move beyond good intentions

Cutno’s research reminds us that effective supervision requires more than operational expertise. Emotional intelligence, communication and relationship management are essential leadership capabilities, yet they may receive less attention than tactical training.

Across the five studies, another common theme emerges: Organizational culture is shaped by everyday leadership decisions.

As Jones observed during the webinar, culture is defined not simply by what leaders say they value but by what they allow, overlook and hold people accountable for. That observation should prompt some uncomfortable reflection.

Police agencies have policies, training programs, reporting systems and disciplinary processes. Yet problematic behaviors persist. Understanding why requires examining leadership decisions, organizational norms and failures to act.

From understanding problems to changing organizations

Research remains essential, particularly studies that evaluate whether specific organizational interventions produce meaningful improvements. But we should also challenge ourselves to ask different questions.

Why do some leaders intervene while others remain silent? Why are problematic behaviors tolerated in certain units? What prevents organizations from acting sooner? And how do we measure whether leadership development, workplace policies and accountability practices are actually working?

The researchers featured in this discussion offer valuable insights and practical opportunities for improvement. Their work also reinforces a larger point: Supporting women in policing cannot be reduced to helping them navigate difficult environments. It must include changing the organizational conditions that create those difficulties.

We have spent decades asking women about the challenges they face in policing. It is time to ask police leaders what they are doing about them.

About the author

Tanya Meisenholder, Ph.D., is the Director of Police Research at NYU School of Law’s Policing Project and leads the 30×30 Initiative, a national effort focused on strengthening recruitment, retention, and leadership in policing. Before joining NYU, she served in senior leadership roles with the New York City Police Department. Her work bridges applied research and practice, helping agencies strengthen organizational health and culture.

About the panel

Carryn Barker, Ed.D., is a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Detective, former SWAT operator, and SMCSO Medal of Honor recipient. Drawing from both research and lived experience, she speaks candidly about resilience, institutional culture, and the courage required to challenge broken systems. Her story, culminating in a landmark legal settlement, underscores the power of standing up, standing together, and creating meaningful change.

Brian Miller, Ed.D., is a police captain in Orange County, California, with more than two decades of law enforcement experience. He has served in patrol, investigations, professional standards, tactical operations and executive leadership. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police and holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California. His doctoral research examined organizational factors that affect the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in U.S. law enforcement.