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Calif. man arrested after bringing guillotine to D.C. in pickup truck

The pickup truck, officials said, was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street, where the U.S. Supreme Court building is also located; the block is near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress

August 26, 2026 04:41 PM
US-NEWS-DC-GUILLOTINE-ARREST-MCT

Police seized a guillotine that was spotted on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in the bed of a pickup truck along the 100 block of East Capitol Street in Washington, D.C. (United States Capitol Police/TNS)

United States Capitol Police/TNS

By Iris Kwok
Los Angeles Times

WASHINGTON — A Southern California man who had a guillotine in the back of his pickup truck has been arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday they had arrested Philan-Tam-Duy Le, 35, on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon: the guillotine.

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Le’s motivations remain unclear. He is a resident of the small town of Julian in San Diego County, authorities said, and drove across the country from California.

Department investigators “are going through the suspect’s background to learn more about why he came to Washington, D.C.,” Capitol police said in a statement.

The pickup truck, officials said, was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street, where the U.S. Supreme Court building is also located. The block is near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress.

___

©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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