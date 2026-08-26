Calif. man arrested after bringing guillotine to D.C. in pickup truck

By Iris Kwok

Los Angeles Times

WASHINGTON — A Southern California man who had a guillotine in the back of his pickup truck has been arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday they had arrested Philan-Tam-Duy Le, 35, on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon: the guillotine.

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Le’s motivations remain unclear. He is a resident of the small town of Julian in San Diego County, authorities said, and drove across the country from California.

Department investigators “are going through the suspect’s background to learn more about why he came to Washington, D.C.,” Capitol police said in a statement.

The pickup truck, officials said, was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street, where the U.S. Supreme Court building is also located. The block is near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress.

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