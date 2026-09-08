150 LAPD cops crack down on massive street takeover, arresting 69 and seizing 200 cars

By Karen Garcia

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — More than 150 Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested 69 people and impounded 200 vehicles at an illegal street takeover in Harbor Gateway over the weekend. Some 700 people had gathered to do burnouts and donuts, blocking a major intersection.

The department is calling it “Operation Street Sweeper,” a coordinated effort targeting illegal street takeovers, according to a statement from the LAPD.

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“Through strategic planning, intelligence gathering and drone technology, officers identified four planned takeover locations, culminating at Figueroa Street and Alondra Boulevard,” authorities stated.

Some of the gatherings take place every weekend.

In addition to the arrests, 570 people were cited and seven firearms were recovered at the scene.

Tim McOsker, Los Angeles city councilmember whose district includes Harbor Gateway, told OnScene.TV on Saturday that officers surrounded the intersection at 3 a.m. to block attendees from fleeing.

It’s unclear what people were cited for or what fines the alleged violations carry, but the events often block entire intersections, involve racing and have resulted in injuries.

There were children present and officers took them to a nearby police station where their parents could pick them up, he added.

“This is an area where on many weekends, especially throughout the summer, there were street takeovers, and this being the first night of Labor Day weekend, LAPD was ready,” McOsker said.

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass applauded the “success” of the Street Racing Taskforce operation and thanked LAPD, the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for "[keeping] Angelenos and nearby businesses safe.”

“Let me be clear: there is zero tolerance for illegal street racing and street takeovers in Los Angeles,” Bass said. “These are inherently dangerous and put the lives of drivers, spectators, and innocent bystanders at risk. We will continue to prioritize prevention, deterrence, and enforcement to protect Angelenos, businesses, and neighborhoods and ensure those involved face consequences.”

Staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

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